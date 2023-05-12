Mumbai: Cop's wife duped of ₹3.6 lakh by man posing as customs official | representative pic

Mumbai: Police sub inspector’s wife was cheated to the tune of Rs3.6 lakh by fraudsters posing as senior officials with customs.

Manisha Anil Kare, 25, who lives in MRA Marg Police Colony, told police that Vaibhav Narde, 32, befriended her on social media. Narde introduced himself as a customs officer. He told her that he gets gold as a reward whenever he cracks a case.

Duped on pretext of selling gold at cheap rates

Days later, the fraudster told the victim that he desires to sell the gold that the department has given him as a reward. Kare wished to buy it as the fraudster wanted to sell it at a cheap rate.

The victim was told to pay Rs3.5lakh for 9 tola gold and she agreed to the deal. Kare transferred the money to Narde's bank account on April 11. After the money was transferred, the fraudster started avoiding the victim.

Kare kept calling him and when she did not get any response, she realised that she was cheated.

The victim approached the MRA Marg police station and lodged a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police sources said that the husband of the complainant is working as a police sub-inspector in Mumbai Police.

