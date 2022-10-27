Mumbai cops nab man for kidnapping infant within hours; baby reunited with family

The accused Hanif Sheikh (Left), cops reunite the infant with family (right) | ANI

Mumbai: The city police have nabbed the accused who kidnapped a 2-month-old infant from the road near St Xavier's School where the baby was asleep with mother.

A Mohammad Hanif Sheikh, the accused, was nabbed by the Azad Maidan Police and the infant was handed over to her family. The cops had reportedly formed eight teams to nab the culprit, news agency ANI reported.

The infant was kidnapped by Sheikh when she was sleeping with her mother on road near the school. A case was registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

