Mumbai: Cops Go All-out Ahead of Dussehra

Ahead of Dussehra, the Mumbai Police conducted an All-Out Operation on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Combing operations were carried out at 229 locations, with the police checking 1,035 record criminals and taking action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 136 incidents. The police also checked 7,792 vehicles and initiated action under the Motor Vehicles Act against 1,805 motorists.

All the senior and junior officials of 13 zones of the Mumbai Police participated in the operation, which is carried out every fortnight and ahead of big occasions. This operation was overlooked by the Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale, Joint Commissioner of Police (law & order) Vishwas Nangare Patil, who were joined by other deputy commissioners of police and additional commissioners of police.

As a part of this special operation, the Mumbai Police arrested at least 50 wanted and absconded accused. The drive was carried out for three hours between 11pm on Wednesday and 2am on Thursday. While 82 persons who were issued non-bailable warrants were arrested, police apprehended 45 criminals with illegal arms like knives, swords, among other weapons.

The police also initiated action against 60 persons who were found in possession of illegal alcohol or had engaged in gambling, while 38 accused who were externed from the city limits were apprehended. While 134 nakabandi points were erected, the police checked 7,792 vehicles, of which action was initiated on 1,805 motorists. Five motorists were found driving under the influence of alcohol.

The operations included checks of 888 hotels, lodges and 428 sensitive areas. The police also ran a security check on 51 locations where Durga idol immersions will take place, read a notification. Foot patrolling was carried out at 256 locations.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:57 PM IST