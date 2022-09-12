Mumbai: Cops book four Sainiks for inflammatory comments against BJP leaders

Hyder Azam has filed a complaint against four Shiv Sena leaders including Anil Kokil (in picture) | Twitter

Mumbai police has registered an FIR against four leaders of the Thackeray-faction of Shiv Sena. This comes after the four leaders allegedly wrote defamatory comments on their social media accounts against BJP leaders Hyder Azam and Ashish Shelar.

Hyder Azam, in his complaint, contested that the defamatory comments made by the leaders could disturb the communal harmony and can lead to clashes.

Shelar sharing the FIR wrote, "Mumbai Police filed FIR against Uddhav Thackeray Penguin Sena workers on complaint of our BJP leader Hyder Azam for False rumours targeting me! Such cheap stunts dont bother me! Those who LOOTED Mumbai last 25yrs & did Vaze Vasooli will be thrown out by Mumbaikars -SOON!"

Mumbai Police filed FIR against Uddhav Thackeray Penguin Sena workers on complaint of our BJP leader @hyderAzam for FALSE rumors targeting me !

Such cheap stunts dont bother me !

Those who LOOTED Mumbai last 25yrs & did Vaze Vasooli will be thrown out by Mumbaikars -SOON ! pic.twitter.com/iI9YmcQ8y6 — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) September 12, 2022

According to the FIR report that Shelar shared on his social media, the Sena leaders Anil Kokil, Nilesh Parde, Vijay Tendulkar and Akash Bagul have been booked under sections 153 A, 423, 500 and 35 of the Indian Penal Code.

The four leaders had allegedly made derogatory comments over a photo in which Hyder Azam is seen breaking fast with Shelar during Ramzan.