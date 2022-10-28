Mumbai cops arrest producer Kamal Kishore Mishra who ran car over his wife

Kamal Kishore Mishra | File Photo

Film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra was arrested following interrogation by the Mumbai Police. He was detained by the Amboli Police on Thursday after his wife registered a case against him for hitting her with a car.

Mishra's wife Yasmin reportedly caught him with another woman in the parking lot of their residential complex in Andheri West on October 19. She fell during the confrontation and the car, with Mishra behind the wheel, went over her leg.

Yasmin, who suffered injuries on her leg, filed a complaint with Amboli Police against him and he was brought in for questioning.

Confirming the complaint about adultery and the ensuing accident, Senior Police Inspector Bandopant Bansode said the police are looking into the matter.

“Yasmin Mishra sustained injury to her leg but her condition is stable,” Bansode said.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera. Yasmin can be seen arguing with her husband, who tries to drive past her. As a result, she falls to the ground with a front wheel running over her leg. She is then swiftly pulled out by a security guard.

Mishra is the producer of Hindi film ‘Dehati Disco’.