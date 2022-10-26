Mumbai: Case filed against filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra for hitting wife with his car

Kamal Kishor Mishra | Facebook

Mumbai: The Amboli police have registered a case against filmmaker Kamal Kishore Mishra after a complaint from his wife. As per the wife, Mishra allegedly hit her with a car on October 19. She has been severely injured.

A complaint has been registered at the Amboli police station under sections 279 and 338 of the IPC. The police have started a search for the film producer. Further investigation in the matter is on.