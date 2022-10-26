e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Case filed against filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra for hitting wife with his car

Mumbai: Case filed against filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra for hitting wife with his car

A complaint has been registered at the Amboli police station under sections 279 and 338 of the IPC.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
Kamal Kishor Mishra | Facebook
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Amboli police have registered a case against filmmaker Kamal Kishore Mishra after a complaint from his wife. As per the wife, Mishra allegedly hit her with a car on October 19. She has been severely injured. 

A complaint has been registered at the Amboli police station under sections 279 and 338 of the IPC. The police have started a search for the film producer. Further investigation in the matter is on.

Read Also
Bhopal: Challan submitted in hit-and-run case; car driver gets bail
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: My govt is inclusive, committed to Maha's all-round development, says CM Shinde

Mumbai updates: My govt is inclusive, committed to Maha's all-round development, says CM Shinde

WATCH: Passengers of local train get sprayed by dysfunctional water tap; netizens have a ball, see...

WATCH: Passengers of local train get sprayed by dysfunctional water tap; netizens have a ball, see...

Palghar: Three workers killed, 12 injured in blast at chemical unit in Tarapur MIDC

Palghar: Three workers killed, 12 injured in blast at chemical unit in Tarapur MIDC

Mumbai: Case filed against filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra for hitting wife with his car

Mumbai: Case filed against filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra for hitting wife with his car

Mumbai: Government is committed for all round development & maintain state’s status as growth...

Mumbai: Government is committed for all round development & maintain state’s status as growth...