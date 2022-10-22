Bhopal: Challan submitted in hit-and-run case; car driver gets bail

Representative Image

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Ashoka Garden Police has submitted a challan in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Ravi Kumar Borasi against the accused car driver Tusar Baiskar in a hit-and-run case of the capital, according to Ashoka Garden SHO Alok Srivastava.

Along with the challan, the statements of injured persons, eye-witnesses, doctors treating the injured persons, medical practitioner of the accused car driver and police officers medical reports and other important documents have also been submitted in the court along with the challan.

Advocates Khalid Hafeez, Shahid Kamil and Md Shakeel Ahmed argued on behalf of the accused. The Judicial Magistrate, after hearing the bail application presented by his lawyers on behalf of the accused car driver, ordered to release the accused on bail.

On August 7 at 8:30 pm, in front of the CPRI Colony, under police station Ashoka Garden, a speeding car with the drunken driver inside hit several two-wheelers while driving recklessly on Raisen Road, Bhopal. Many people were injured in the car collision. A bike-riding couple and their innocent children were also seriously injured in the accident. The car overturned after taking several turns after hitting a two-wheeler. The occupant of the car was also seriously injured. Local people and passers-by had admitted the injured to the hospital for treatment. On the complaint of the seriously injured Shailendra Shrivas, the Ashoka Garden Police arrested the car driver Tusar Baiskar by registering a case under section-279, 337, 338 of the IPC and section-185 of the Narcotics Act.

In the medical report, the doctor of Hamidia Hospital had confirmed that the accused was under the influence of alcohol. The next hearing of the case will be on November 24.