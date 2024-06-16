Mumbai: Controversy Erupts In Manori Over Creek Reclamation For RORO Jetty Construction; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: Residents of Manori woke up on Sunday morning to find several truckloads of boulders and mud dumped on the mangrove trees in the creek. The Mumbai Maritime Board (MMB) said that the reclamation was being done to create an approach road to the new jetty for the RORO (Roll On-Roll Off) service planned between Manori and Marve.

The RORO service will replace the ferry that plies the Manori creek currently. MMB said they have the clearance for the reclamation from the forest department. "We are doing the reclamation using natural materials like boulders," the official said.

However, residents, who have not been told about the purpose of the reclamation, shared photographs of large boulders and mud that have been dumped on mangroves on the Manori-side of the creek. They said that the reclamation happened on the night of June 15. They said that three or four trucks carried the material from the Bhayandar side of the Manori-Uttan Road.

Lourdes D’Souza of the Dharavi Beth Bacchav Samiti, a group fighting for the protection of one of the last surviving green areas in the city, said that residents heard trucks moving between 2.00 and 3.00 am to the Manori jetty. “We do not know what the reclamation is for,” said D’Souza. Dharavi is the name of the island that includes Manori. Gorai, Kulvem, and other villages.

Residents of these villages have been opposing a proposal to build a bridge across Manori Creek between Manori village and Marve. They fear that the bridge will bring an influx of new residents and endanger their way of life. Most residents of these villages earn their living from agriculture and fishing. They are also afraid of losing control over their land if the area is opened up for construction. While the bridge plans have been stalled, the MMB is constructing jetties for RORO services that can also transport vehicles. Currently, Manori is connected to Marve beach by a passenger ferry that can carry two-wheelers.

Civic groups have said that the area where said boulders and mud have been dumped into the creek is part of CRZ- IB category (Intertidal zone) where such work is prohibited. There are many fishing boats which are anchored on the shore during the monsoon. They said that the reclamation violates CRZ Notification dated January 6, 2011.

The notification prohibits land reclamation or construction that disturbs the natural course of seawater. There are exceptions made for construction or modernisation or expansion of facilities like ports, jetties, bridges, and defence and security infrastructure. There is also relaxation of rules for erosion control, salt-water ingress, clearing channels for ports, preventing sand bars, and laying of storm water drains. "We demand immediate inquiry into this illegal land reclamation,” said Godfrey Pimneta of the Watchdog Foundation.

A senior engineer in MMB said that the existing ferry service carries 30 lakh passengers annually. "It is very popular as travel by road between the two spots will take two and half hours. The old jetty cannot handle the growing passenger numbers. The local residents have opposed the bridge. Also there is not enough land to build a bridge. We have constructed a pile jetty and the reclamation is for the approach road," the official said.