Mumbai: Controversial circular making it mandatory to get stamp papers in person withdrawn

The department of registration and stamps has withdrawn a recent circular making it mandatory for those requiring stamp papers to come in person. Following the department’s decision, stamp vendors have ended their strike.

“We are pleased to announce that the office of the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps has agreed to withdraw its circular whereby it was decided to insist on the personal presence of parties for purchase of stamp paper.

The decision to withdraw the circular was taken on Thursday and recommendation has been made with the higher ups within the government to give consent on withdrawing the same,” said Advocate Vinod Sampat, a member of the Registration Fee and Stamp Duty Payers Association.

RTI activist says points presented were inconsistent

The order had contradicted the government’s stand in other forums. For example, in one of the affidavits filed by the state government in a case in the Bombay High Court, it was clearly stated that under the provisions of the present rule a person or institution purchasing stamps can do so through another person. Hence the discrepancy in the order, according to Anil Galgali, an RTI activist, who said that points presented in the order were inconsistent with the work of the licence holder.

The circular was issued on February 21 this year. Ashok R Kadam, president of the Stamp Dealers’ Union, had pointed out that the circular didn’t come within the purview of the Stamp Act and there was no rule prohibiting selling of stamps to private individuals through representatives.