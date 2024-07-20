Mumbai: Contractor Booked After Labourer Dies At Malad SRA Project Site Due To Negligence | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Dindoshi police booked a contractor, Praveen Patel, after a labourer died at an under-construction Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Malad on Friday. Patel works for United Infra company. The case was registered under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 3 (5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act on July 20.

According to the FIR, Vora Builders and Developers were conducting fabrication work behind Samurda Bar, Northbound, Western Express Highway in Malad East. Vora Developers contracted United Infra company for the same work. Due to soil accumulation at the fabrication site, the contractor engaged three labourers. On Friday, the contractor instructed them to enter the dug area to remove the soil. Between 11.30 am and 12.15 pm, the soil loosened while the labourers worked and collapsed into the dug-up area.

Premchand Jaiswal, 39, was buried under the mud and lost his life, while two of his peers trapped under the mud were rescued. The fire brigade and police retrieved Jaiswal's body and sent it to Trauma Hospital, Jogeshwari East.

Another labourer, Sanjay Kumar Nishad, 32, filed a complaint against supervisor-cum-contractor Praveen Patel, alleging that no safety equipment was provided to them while working at the site, holding the contractor responsible for Jaiswal's death leading the police to lodge the case.