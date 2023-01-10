Mumbai: Consumer panel directs Central Railway, GRP to pay for passenger's stolen jewels | Representative Image

A consumer disputes redressal commission directed the Central Railway and Government Railway Police to pay a passenger Rs 1.20 lakh with six percent interest per annum from December 2013 to the date of order for a passenger's stolen jewellery.

The commission also directed the two to joint and severally pay Rs 20,000 for mental agony and litigation cost.

The order dated September 26 (uploaded January 4) was passed by Sneha Mhatre, president and DS Paradkar, member of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Parel by Malad resident Ramakant Yadav against Central Railway and Government Railway Police.

Petitioner's jewels stolen at Itarsi

Ramakant, a lawyer, was travelling with his wife from Mumbai to Varanasi in the same train but different coaches. When the train halted at Itarsi, he left his seat to deliver snacks and drinks to his wife.

Upon his return he found his luggage missing and found in the path connecting the two coaches. A red pouch containing jewellery and cash was lying open and its contents missing.

Lodged FIR at Varanasi, but received no reply

When he lodged an FIR at Varanasi but did not receive a reply, he filed a complaint. The stolen jewellery and cash of Rs 6,000 all amounted to around Rs 1.20 lakh.

Ramakant complained the GRP failed in its responsibility of not allowing strangers, hawkers into the bogey and keeping it safe leading to the jewellery being stolen. There was a deficiency in service by them.

Commission gave 30 days to the agencies pay the petitioner

The commission stated that while Ramakant provided bills and the tax for the jewellery, there was no proof of cash lost. It said jewellery being stolen and the two not getting back was deficiency in service and provide the compensation in 30 days of the order.

