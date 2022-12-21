Mumbai: Consumer Panel asks HP PPS to replace faulty printer; pay customer ₹ 10k compensation | Representative Image

A district consumer commission has directed HP PPS Service India Pvt Ltd to refund the amount for a printer that a customer had paid, and provide her with a new one within 60 days of the order for providing a faulty one. The commission further directed that Rs10,000 be given as compensation.

The order was passed by Shradha Jalnapurkar and Priti Chamikutty, members of the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Mumbai Suburban on December 8, 2022, on a complaint by Bandra-resident Mayura Saudagar against Andheri-based Neotech Computers, and Bangalore based HP PPS Service India Pvt. Ltd.

Neotech is a proprietary/ partnership firm dealing in computer printer parts and is an authorised dealer of HP PPS that is into making computers and its parts.

Read Also Mumbai: Consumer panel asks bank to refund money lost via unauthorised transactions

Neotech disrespected consumer

Ms Mayura had purchased a printer (HP LaserJet M126NW) made by HP PPS from Neotech for Rs13,250 in March 2017. When she was using it, she realised that the toner in it could not give printouts beyond 500 pages. She immediately informed Neotech but it disrespected her and said that the responsibility for the printer lies with HP PPS.

A little later she could not take the print out as there was a problem with the IP address. When she complained to HPPPS, a technician came and after correcting the software, it started to work again.

Consumer learns printer is defective

A month later, the same problem cropped up and this time, the technician had to reinstall the printer. At both times, the technician in his report did not state that there was any problem with the internet network. Instead, she was told that there was a manufacturing defect in the printer.

When she complained to HP PPS, she was told to buy a new printer from the market, show its receipt and then only will she get a refund for the first one. She then sent a notice to both Neotech and HP PPS.

In its reply, HP PPS stated that there was a problem with the network and that is why the printer was notfunctioning.It also stated that its technician had gone to repair the problem and it even offered to repair the same. Ms Mayura argued that while HP PPS was willing to placeanewprinter,butitwas not ready to give a new invoice.