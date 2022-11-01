Mumbai: Consumer panel asks bank to refund money lost via unauthorised transactions | Representative Image

A district consumer commission has ordered HDFC Bank to refund Rs 7,561 to a complainant, lost due to unauthorised transactions, within 10 days or else the same would have to be given with 7% interest. The commission also ordered that Rs 3,000 be given towards mental harassment faced and litigation costs incurred.

The order dated October 18, 2022, was passed by RG Wankhade (president) and SV Kalal (member) of the Additional Mumbai Suburban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Senior citizen and Mulund resident, Ravender Jain had approached the commission against HDFC Bank, Mulund, after he did not get a refund despite several requests and alleged deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

Defrauded of Rs 7,561

Jain had linked his savings account with a debit card. Even though the debit card was with him, through illegal means, someone used it and in three transactions he lost Rs 7,561.

Jain got an intimation about the same on his cell phone on April 11, 2018. He blocked his card instantly and informed the branch on April 13, 2018. As per the bank's instructions, he even filed a police complaint.

He said his debit card or its pin was not shared with anyone, nor his mobile phone or personal details, but the unauthorised transactions still took place. Despite repeated requests to the bank, the money was not refunded.

Bank counter allegations

Meanwhile, the bank said all allegations made by Jain were false and said that instead of its name, the brand name has been put in the complaint. It further argued that Jain has not kept the commission's jurisdiction in mind because the transactions took place in Noida and Bangaluru.

The bank further said that the complainant on August 9, 2013, had registered his card for the 'Verified by Visa Facility' and agreed to the terms and conditions of the service. The transactions pertainto ecommerce and a password is a must.

Similarly, an ATMpin is required for making a password that is known only to the debit cardholder and that complainant may have shared the details with someone because manual intervention and physical possession of the card is not required.

It pointed out that sharing details, conducting transactions through a cyber cafe and doing internet banking are other means due to which private information can get shared.

The commission said that instead of HDFC Bank Ltd, the complainant mentioned HDFC Bank and that on such techinicalities, a complaint cannot be rejected but instead had to be judged keeping merits in mind.