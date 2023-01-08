Mumbai: Consumer Commission rejects accident claim for death by suicide

Consumer Commission rejects accident claim for death by suicide | File

A district consumer commission has rejected a complaint filed to seek an insurance claim under a farmer's accident insurance policy stating that the death was due to suicide due to harassment in marriage – which the complainant had also stated in a police complaint – and not accidental death as mentioned in the consumer complaint before the commission.

Woman said daughter died due to accident

The order was passed on a complaint by Sharda Ramdas Rakhse against Tata AIG General Insurance Company Ltd. Ms Sharda was seeking compensation after her daughter died. She had stated that her daughter died due to drowning, which was an accident, and that the insurance firm had neither cleared the compensation amount nor rejected it.

TATA AIG contended it was a suicide

Tata AIG contended that it was not an accidental death but suicide, that the issue is out of jurisdiction and that the complainant has no right to complain as her daughter was married and she was not the sole breadwinner.

During the hearing, it was stated that after marriage, the deceased was staying with her in-laws, who would beat her for not knowing about farming and other household work. Because of this, she committed suicide and an FIR was filed in this regard, wherein the complainant is a signee.

No money if death by suicide: Commission

The commission said a clause in the policy states that a family member of the deceased farmer will not get money in full or in part if the deceased died due to suicide, attempted suicide, or self-inflicted injury or illness, among others. This clause, was also part of the complaint paper in which the complainant was a signee, including the FIR she had filed with the police when her daughter died.