Mumbai: Consumer Commission raps Panasonic India for faulty washing machine; orders to refund partial amount

Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd. will have to partially refund the amount a customer paid for its washing machine in 2015, after a District Consumer Commission stated in its order that if the objective with which a customer has bought a product is not fulfilled, then it could be said that the customer has been cheated.

Khursheed Bharda from Andheri had approached the Commission in 2017 and stated in her complaint that the machine had a manufacturing defect due to which threads would come out of the clothes. Soon after the purchase of the product in November 2015, she had started experiencing issues. Many technicians tried to solve the issue, but it did not resolve.

Commission member Shraddha Jalnapurkar said in her order that Panasonic should have made sure that there are no defects in the manufactured product before selling it to the customers and said this is its legal duty. It said further that though there was a two-years warranty for the machine, both the company and the dealer could not solve the issue, which means there are chances of a manufacturing defect in it.

The commission also expressed that Panasonic is a reputed washing machine manufacturing company and had sold a defective product in such a way to the customer, is an aspect that needs to be considered.