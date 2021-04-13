Mumbai: MMRDA to shell out Rs 31.21cr for nullah desilting on WEH, EEH

Mumbai: As only a few months are left for monsoon to begin, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which maintains the Western and Eastern Express Highway (WEH& EEH), is gearing up with pre-monsoon related nullah cleaning work. To prevent water-logging, it is looking for an agency which can carry out desilting of drains, gutter, cross drain, nullahs, rivers along the highways, costing around Rs 31.21 crore.

Besides cleaning the nullahs, the agency is required to take care of the supply of adequate labour/manpower. The work is expected to be completed within six months from date of awarding the contract. Interestingly, to carry out the desilting work on WEH and EEH, the MMRDA wants only those agencies which have prior experience of carrying out such type of work. Also the work has been divided into different packages so it can be completed in an appropriate manner.

The MMRDA, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other local agencies before the onset of monsoon every year undertake drain desilting work. Though the agencies boasts about its rain preparedness by spending crores of rupees still the city witnesses water logging problem causing extreme hardship to the citizens.