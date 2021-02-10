Mumbai: BMC to complete 75% desilting before rains

In an attempt to speed up the water drainage system of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to carry out 75 percent of the desilting works before monsoon 2021.

The civic officials stated that the desilting works and unclogging of drains will start by the end of February. The Standing Committee has approved Rs 152 crore for it this week. Approximately, 32 km length of nullahs will be cleaned in the island city, 140 km stretch of nullahs will be cleaned at Western suburbs and 100 km stretch of nullahs will be cleaned in the eastern suburbs.

Additionally the civic body has also approved a contract for the Mithi River clean up. The BMC in its budget has stated that it will be widening the river, improve the quality of water, curb the pollution level and build sewage treatment plants around the river.

The BMC have stated, by end of this year 28 per cent of the cleaning work will be completed at Mithi River.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, BMC had cleared a proposal of carrying out unclogging works in total 58 chronic flooding spots and a fund of Rs 190 crores have been sanctioned by the civic administration. After the unclogging is being done, water drainage from these areas will become faster which would eventually result in minimum flooding during the monsoon. The civic body has set up a target of completing the work before monsoon 2021.

Senior engineers stated, alongside the unclogging, some of the drainage networks will also be widened.