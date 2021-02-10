Kangana Ranaut takes a 360-degree about-turn, tells HC she will approach BMC to regularise illegal construction

Mumbai: In a complete about turn, actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that she would be approaching the BMC to regularise the illegal construction in her Khar-based residence. The HC has allowed her to withdraw her plea before it and approach the civic body.

Notably, Kangana had claimed there are no illegalities in her flat but on Thursday she told the bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan that she would rather file an application before the BMC and seek regularisation of the same.

"We would withdraw this plea and approach the civic body for regularising the construction," Kangana's advocate Dr Birendra Saraf told the judge.

At this, the judge permitted the actress to move the civic body. "She should approach the civic body within a period of four weeks. The BMC to decide the matter expeditiously and not take any coercive action at least for two weeks," the court said.