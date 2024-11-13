Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders VLCC To Refund ₹47,200 To Client For Burn Injuries From Faulty Laser Treatment

Representative Image

The Central Mumbai District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has ruled against beauty and wellness centre VLCC, finding it guilty of providing deficient and unsafe services to a Worli-based client who suffered burn injuries during a laser hair removal session. The commission has ordered VLCC to refund the full amount of Rs 47,200, which the client had paid in advance for seven sessions, along with 9% interest, Rs 30,000 for mental distress, and Rs 10,000 to cover litigation costs.

The complainant, who signed up for the treatment on February 25, 2023, was forced to halt the first session midway due to severe burning sensations. A technician reassured her that the reaction was minor and applied a moisturizing cream, but the clinic had no doctor available to examine her injuries. The following day, with the burn marks worsening, the client requested to speak with a doctor at VLCC, but received no assistance. She sought a refund by email on February 27, 2023, which VLCC refused, instead offering a credit note for other services. Unwilling to continue after her experience, the complainant turned to a private dermatologist for treatment and subsequently filed a complaint with the consumer commission.

In response, VLCC argued that the client had agreed to the treatment terms and that her reaction was likely a typical, short-term side effect of laser treatment. However, the commission found no evidence supporting VLCC’s claims of normalcy, nor any proof of proper medical oversight during the procedure. The judgment pointed to an RTI response from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stating that laser hair removal requires supervision by a qualified dermatologist (minimum qualification: MD in Dermatology), which VLCC did not provide.

The commission’s order stressed on the absence of warnings about potential side effects in VLCC’s non-refundable terms, noting that, “There is nothing on record to prove that the said procedure, which is a medical procedure, was done by or under the supervision of any qualified doctor.”