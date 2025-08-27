 Konkan Railway To Resume Regular Timetable From October 21, 44 Train Schedules Revised
Konkan Railway To Resume Regular Timetable From October 21, 44 Train Schedules Revised

Konkan Railway To Resume Regular Timetable From October 21, 44 Train Schedules Revised

The monsoon timetable, enforced since June 15 this year, ensured passenger safety on the 646 km Konkan stretch between Veer and Udupi with speed restrictions due to heavy rainfall and poor visibility.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Konkan Railway To Resume Regular Timetable From October 21, 44 Train Schedules Revised

Rail commuters on the Konkan Railway route should gear up for changes as 44 pairs of trains, including the Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat, and other major services, will follow a revised timetable starting October 21, Central Railways announced on Tuesday.

Monsoon Timetable Ends on October 20

The monsoon timetable, enforced since June 15 this year, ensured passenger safety on the 646 km Konkan stretch between Veer and Udupi with speed restrictions due to heavy rainfall and poor visibility. It will conclude on October 20, paving the way for regular schedules.

Key Mumbai-Originating Trains Affected

Konkan Railway To Resume Regular Timetable From October 21, 44 Train Schedules Revised
Konkan Railway To Resume Regular Timetable From October 21, 44 Train Schedules Revised
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Nears Completion, Awaits Fire Safety Clearance For Final Stretch
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Nears Completion, Awaits Fire Safety Clearance For Final Stretch
Maharashtra State Commission Admits Dentist’s Appeal For Higher Compensation In Thangabali Service Charge Case
Maharashtra State Commission Admits Dentist’s Appeal For Higher Compensation In Thangabali Service Charge Case
Mumbai News: MLA Raees Shaikh Urges BMC To Fix Waterlogging In Muslim Cemeteries During Monsoon
Mumbai News: MLA Raees Shaikh Urges BMC To Fix Waterlogging In Muslim Cemeteries During Monsoon

Several important services from Mumbai will see revised schedules:

CSMT–Mangaluru Junction daily train

Konkan Kanya Express (CSMT–Madgaon)

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Karmali Express (weekly)

Tutari Express (Dadar–Sawantwadi Road)

Vande Bharat Express (six days a week, CSMT–Madgaon)

Jan Shatabdi Express (daily, CSMT–Madgaon)

Premium and Long-Distance Trains Also Revised

Other major trains like the Tejas Express (five days a week, CSMT–Madgaon), Mandovi Express, Netravati Express, Matsyagandha Express, Garib Rath Express, and AC Duronto Express will also operate as per the updated timetable.

Faster and More Reliable Travel Ahead

With the return of the non-monsoon schedule, passengers can expect reduced travel time, improved punctuality, and smoother operations along the Konkan Railway route, one of India’s most scenic yet challenging coastal rail corridors.

Konkan Railway To Resume Regular Timetable From October 21, 44 Train Schedules Revised

Konkan Railway To Resume Regular Timetable From October 21, 44 Train Schedules Revised

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Nears Completion, Awaits Fire Safety Clearance For Final Stretch

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Nears Completion, Awaits Fire Safety Clearance For Final Stretch

Maharashtra State Commission Admits Dentist’s Appeal For Higher Compensation In Thangabali Service...

Maharashtra State Commission Admits Dentist’s Appeal For Higher Compensation In Thangabali Service...

Mumbai News: MLA Raees Shaikh Urges BMC To Fix Waterlogging In Muslim Cemeteries During Monsoon

Mumbai News: MLA Raees Shaikh Urges BMC To Fix Waterlogging In Muslim Cemeteries During Monsoon

Ganeshotsav 2025: Andhericha Raja Marks 60th Year With Sarangpur Hanuman Temple Replica And 32-ft...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Andhericha Raja Marks 60th Year With Sarangpur Hanuman Temple Replica And 32-ft...