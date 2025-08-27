Konkan Railway To Resume Regular Timetable From October 21, 44 Train Schedules Revised | Representational Image

Rail commuters on the Konkan Railway route should gear up for changes as 44 pairs of trains, including the Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat, and other major services, will follow a revised timetable starting October 21, Central Railways announced on Tuesday.

Monsoon Timetable Ends on October 20

The monsoon timetable, enforced since June 15 this year, ensured passenger safety on the 646 km Konkan stretch between Veer and Udupi with speed restrictions due to heavy rainfall and poor visibility. It will conclude on October 20, paving the way for regular schedules.

Key Mumbai-Originating Trains Affected

Several important services from Mumbai will see revised schedules:

CSMT–Mangaluru Junction daily train

Konkan Kanya Express (CSMT–Madgaon)

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Karmali Express (weekly)

Tutari Express (Dadar–Sawantwadi Road)

Vande Bharat Express (six days a week, CSMT–Madgaon)

Jan Shatabdi Express (daily, CSMT–Madgaon)

Premium and Long-Distance Trains Also Revised

Other major trains like the Tejas Express (five days a week, CSMT–Madgaon), Mandovi Express, Netravati Express, Matsyagandha Express, Garib Rath Express, and AC Duronto Express will also operate as per the updated timetable.

Faster and More Reliable Travel Ahead

With the return of the non-monsoon schedule, passengers can expect reduced travel time, improved punctuality, and smoother operations along the Konkan Railway route, one of India’s most scenic yet challenging coastal rail corridors.