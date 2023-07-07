 Mumbai: Constructive Opposition Needed For Healthy Democracy, Says Devendra Fadnavis
“If one looks at the opposition across the nation today, opposition does not appear to be constructive but destructive and in our opinion that is more dangerous for the democracy,” Fadnavis said.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
FPJ

“For democracy opposition is indeed important. But I will go a step ahead and add that constructive opposition is needed for a healthy democracy,” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said while replying to queries whether the BJP doesn’t believe in existence of opposition in democracy.

He also took potshots at the opposition saying that it appears to be a ‘destructive opposition’.

Destructive opposition is what thriving today

“We certainly believe that opposition is needed in democracy and that is why there is some opposition still left,” he further said.

When asked about NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s announcement that he will be addressing public rallies in every district, Fadnavis said, “We don’t worry about it. Just like Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar too has announced a program to address rallies in each district. Moreover, CM Shinde and me, we have been addressing huge rallies in every district for past some tine. We too have been able to gather good crowds. At least 30,000-40,000 people gather wherever we go,” Fadnavis said and added everybody is empowered to conduct public meetings since we are in democracy.

Congress party has lost but is not dead, will play role of constructive opposition in Punjab: Navjot...
