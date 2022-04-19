Congress party has lost but is not dead, will play role of constructive opposition in Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu

After Congress failed to retain its power in Punjab, former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said that the party has lost but is not dead. Congress will play the role of a constructive opposition in Punjab, Sidhu said.

Sidhu further said, "We will work to provide the solution to the problems of people in Punjab" adding that the govt should be accountable in the state.

Sidhu's statement come days after he said that he will continue to fight for the interests of Punjab, days after reports poured in claiming that rebel MLAs plan to leave the party.

Speaking to ANI, Sidhu said after a meeting, "I will continue to fight for the interests of Punjab. During the meeting held today, we formed 'Team Sidhu' to look into the problems raised by party MLAs. I met the rebel MLAs of the state as well in this meet." Sidhu, who reached the house of former MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon in Samrala, alleged that the wheat crop of the farmers is being bought at the rate of Rs 2,000 per quintal, while the same wheat is being sold at Rs 3,500 per quintal in the international market.

"The government must give at least Rs 500 per quintal of profit to the farmers. If this money is not given, then state borders should be opened for farmers to sell their crops themselves," said Dhillon.

Notably, in the recently held Assembly Elections in Punjab, the Congress party's four-time MLA from Samrala, Amrik Singh Dhillon filed his nomination as an independent after being denied a ticket.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 09:56 PM IST