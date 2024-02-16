Mumbai Congress To Face Another Jolt? 6 MLAs Including Zeeshan Siddique Skip Party's Legislature Meet Amid Speculations Of Poaching |

Mumbai: As many as six of 43 Congress MLAs abstained from a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party leading to speculation that they are on the way to join the BJP or the NCP. The absentees include Aslam Shaikh former minister, who enjoys a close rapport with deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP, and Zeeshan Siddique, whose father Baba Siddique defected to the NCP recently.

It is well known that after splitting the Shiv Sena and the NCP, Fadnavis is trying to divide the Congress. He recently made a prize catch by getting senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan to cross over. The two-time chief minister, who quit the Congress on Monday, was welcomed into the BJP fold by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule at the party’s head office at Nariman Point.

Ashok Chavan Delighted On Joining Saffron Party

Chavan was then awarded with a Rajya Sabha ticket just one day after he joined the saffron party. There was anticipation that Chavan would bring at least 11-15 MLAs from the Congress, but only one MLC from his home town, Nanded, joined the BJP with him. Chavan, the son of late Congress veteran Shankarrao Chavan, said "Today is the beginning of my new political career."

Siddique's Entry In Ajit Pawar-led NCP

Chavan's exit from the grand old party came just two days after Mumbai Congress leader and former minister Baba Siddique resigned from the grand old party and joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Siddique joined the NCP in the presence of NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and other party leaders on Feb 10.