Mumbai: Congress poses question over Adani’s ability to implement Dharavi redevelopment project

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Friday launched a frontal attack on the State Government by asking whether the Adani Group, which is reportedly besieged with deep financial problems, can successfully implement the humongous Dharavi redevelopment project.

𝗔𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗯𝘂𝗿𝗴 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: 𝗦𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁

MPCC spokesperson Sachin Sawant told the Free Press Journal that the Adani Group is now under severe stress following the Hindenburg report, which has accused the conglomerate of a slew of scams, vehemently refuted by the group. Sawant said, “A big question mark has arisen on the ability of the group to carry out the project. The fate of lakhs of people residing in Dharavi is at stake. They should not suffer for no fault of theirs.”

He clarified that they are not asking to reconsider the allotment of the mega project to the Adanis. “It is for the State Government to take a call on the policy matter. Our concern is that the residents of Dharavi should not suffer on account of the deep controversy staring at the corporate behemoth,” he added.

𝗔𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗯𝗮𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿

The State Government had approved the Adani bid last December. While the firm quoted Rs5,069 crore, DLF had quoted Rs2,025 crore, and the third bidder Naman Group was disqualified.

Dharavi redevelopment is spread over 240 hectares. The total built-up area is estimated to be 10 million sq feet, of which about 7 million sq ft will be used for rehabilitating existing residents and shopkeepers, while the rest could be sold at market rates. The proximity of the upmarket Bandra-Kurla Commercial complex was one of the attractions of the Dharavi project.

𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗲𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗗𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗶 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗱: 𝗠𝗥𝗖𝗖 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘆

MRCC Secretary and Dharavi resident R Gopalkrishnan said the project was mired in controversy from day one. He said, “Ideally, the project ought to have been given to the Dubai company Seclink Tech whose bid was the highest in the earlier auction. But the present government selected Adani even as the writ petition filed by Seclink Tech was pending before the Bombay High Court. So, there’s no certainty about its implementation. Now the financial crisis being faced by the Adani Group has further complicated the situation.” Gopalkrishnan said his party will ensure that under no circumstances the interests of the people of Dharavi are compromised.

The BJP was planning to project Dharavi redevelopment as its major achievement during the upcoming civic elections. It was also hoping that the project, which is proposed to be completed over 15 years, will positively impact its prospects during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. But the troubles being faced by the Adani Group are causing deep concern in BJP circles.