Mumbai: Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique & 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra

Zeeshan Siddique |

The Kherwadi police have registered an FIR against Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique and seven others for allegedly obstructing Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) officials from surveying in Bandra East. Based on a complaint filed by the SRA officials, the case was filed on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place in Bandra East's Dnyaneshwar Nagar on the afternoon of August 1. When the survey was being conducted, MLA Zeeshan Siddique and seven others obstructed the officials from carrying out their work. The SRA officials registered a complaint against Siddique and others at the Kherwadi police station for obstructing public servants in discharging their duty.

According to sources, Dnyaneshwar Nagar in Bandra East houses almost 5,000 to 6,000 people living in slums. The SRA plans to develop the slum under their scheme. Initially, the project was given to one developer who had obtained almost all necessary permissions by 2022. However, the SRA suddenly cancelled the original developer's project and awarded the redevelopment scheme to another developer.

These new developers and SRA officers have been surveying the area for the past 10 to 15 days. The residents of Dnyaneshwar Nagar opposed this new project. On Thursday, MLA Zeeshan Siddique arrived at the survey site and informed the officials that the local residents did not agree with the new scheme and argument escalator. Following this incident, the SRA approached the Kherwadi police, who registered a case under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 189(1) (unlawful assembly), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offense committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

Read Also Mumbai: Contractor Booked After Labourer Dies At Malad SRA Project Site Due To Negligence

Siddiqui is an MLA from the Bandra East assembly constituency in Mumbai and is a first-time MLA. His father, Baba Siddiqui, has represented the Bandra West constituency thrice. Zeeshan Siddiqui was earlier in the Congress but joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar earlier this year.