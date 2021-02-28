Mumbai: Congress ministers had resigned pending inquiry, says Nana Patole

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole said that the party’s chief ministers and ministers in the past had resigned in the wake of allegations pending investigation. He was speaking to reporters few hours before Shiv Sena Minister Sanjay Rathod tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray following allegations with regard to his links to the suicide of Tik Tok star Pooja Chavan.

Patole, however, lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for levelling allegations against Rathod and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, saying that the opposition party was in a hurry. “Even though BJP has been making a slew of charges, Pooja Chavan’s family does not agree with them,” he said.

Patole has, thereby, sent sufficient hints at Shiv Sena to not shield anyone who may prove politically costly for the party and for the government.

Meanwhile, Patole announced that the Congress ministers and legislators on Monday will come to the state legislature on bicycles to protest against the soaring petrol and diesel prices. The budget session of the state legislature begins on March 1.