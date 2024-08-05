Mumbai: Congress Leader Sachin Sawant Slams BJP For Exploiting Sushant Singh Rajput Case, CBI Inaction For 4 Years

Sachin Sawant | FPJ

Mumbai: On the occasion of the fourth anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has yet to release its findings on his death. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been accused of exploiting Rajput’s death for its own political gains, turning his suicide into a murder case to further its agenda.

During the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the CBI was not granted permission to investigate in Maharashtra, leading to the case being registered in Bihar under questionable circumstances. Despite this, the CBI has remained silent for four years, raising concerns from Sachin Sawant, Maharashtra Congress’s General Secretary and spokesperson.

In a statement, Sawant criticized the BJP for attempting to tarnish the reputation of the then-MVA government through political maneuvering. He emphasized that the Mumbai police had concluded Rajput’s death as a suicide, a finding later supported by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

With 1,400 days passed since this conclusion, Sawant questioned why the CBI had not yet provided any updates. As Rajput's death reaches 1,460 days, Sawant highlighted the ongoing frustration over the lack of progress.

Sawant also noted that while the Supreme Court had expressed satisfaction with the Mumbai police’s investigation, the BJP’s strategy appeared to be aimed at discrediting the police and destabilizing the MVA government.

He accused the BJP of using then-Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey and leveraging Rajput’s death for political gain, including accusations of murder and rape during the Bihar elections. The BJP reportedly instructed news channels to consistently declare Rajput’s death as murder, while its IT cell created thousands of fake social media accounts to spread misinformation.

Sawant drew a parallel between the Sushant Singh Rajput case and the ongoing investigation into the Palghar sadhu lynching, suggesting that both cases have seen similar inaction.