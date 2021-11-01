e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 08:42 AM IST

Mumbai: Congress leader and ex-Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan booked for molestation

No arrest has been made in the case so far, the police informed.
ANI
Mumbai Police has registered a molestation case against Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan and four others at Andheri Police Station, police informed on Sunday.

Based on a statement of the woman complainant, Khan has been booked under sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police informed that the original FIR, a zero FIR, at Saki Naka police station was registered on October 25, but was later transferred to Andheri police station due to an issue of jurisdiction.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, the police informed.

