Mumbai: Cong slams Centre for lack of planning in universal vaccination

Congress party, which is sharing power with Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, has slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for lack of proper planning for the launch of third phase vaccination for the age group of 18-44 years from May 1 especially when there is no sufficient stock available. The party has assailed the Modi government’s indifferent attitude towards vaccination when it has been carried out on war footing across the globe.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant said the Centre has passed on the responsibility on to the states to vaccinate youths but it is being delayed in a couple states including Madhya Pradesh for want of adequate vaccine doses.

“The delay is not just in the age group of 18-44 but also for 45 years and above due to inadequate supply of vaccines from the Centre. In the case of Maharashtra, the Centre has provided 1,63,66,000 doses to the state. Of which, 1,60,27,000 doses have been administered. However, it is a disgrace to close many vaccination centres in the state due to lack of vaccine doses,” he noted.

Sawant attacked the leader of opposition Pravin Darekar and BJP IT Cell for blaming the Maharashtra government and spreading lies.

According to Sawant, the Centre is also not supplying adequate supply of Remdesivir vials. Out of the 4,35,000 vials assured during April 21 and 30, the state has received 2,30,000 injections only. “If the Centre is not keeping its words, how can states plan the vaccination and supply of Remdesivir?” he asked.