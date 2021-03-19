Mumbai: Committee to examine proposals for private skill development universities

The Maharashtra government has formed a high-level committee to scrutinise proposals for the establishment of self-financed private skill development universities in the state. The government had already issued guidelines pertaining to the same in February.

The committee is headed by the additional chief secretary of the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. It’s members include the secretaries of finance, planning, revenue and energy departments, former vice chancellor of Mumbai University Dr Rajan Velukar, former technical education director Dr NB Pasalkar and expert Dr Shrikant Patil.

The Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Nawab Malik told the Free Press Journal, “The government, so far, has received two proposals for the establishment of self-financed private Skill Development Universities. They will be examined by the high-level committee.”

According to the guidelines, such self-financed universities can be constructed on 1 lakh square feet area in Mumbai and other cities. They will come up on 10 acres of land in rural areas. The promoter of the self-financed universities will have to submit a deposit of Rs 10 crore with the state government.

These universities will chalk out courses considering the requirement of skill sets in the country and also in the global market.

The objective of self-financed private skill universities will be to train and develop students with skill sets. They will be trained in various sectors with job opportunities, including automobile, textile, aviation, aerospace, media and entertainment, films, capital goods, telecom, design, technology, management and entrepreneurship, banking, hospitality, logistics, retail, artificial intelligence and bio technology. The curriculum will be related to industry 4.0 that has job potential.

The universities will develop modern amenities and continue to update the curriculum. It will also join hands with or for joint ventures with domestic and foreign institutes and also with the industry and industry associations.