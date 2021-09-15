Mumbai: Committee set up to list areas prone to landslides

The Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, formed a 11-member committee, headed by IIT Bombay professor Ravi Sinha, to study and finalise areas prone to landslides. The move came after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who visited Talaye in Raigad district, where more than 80 people had died in a major landslide, announced that the government would come up with a plan to permanently shift and relocate people residing in such areas.

The committee comprises scientists from leading organisations. It will assist the cabinet sub committee to take further measures. The detection of such areas, believes relief and rehabilitation and disaster management department Deputy Secretary Shrirang Gholap, will help curb the loss of lives and properties in the future.

The government has appointed the retired IAS officer Prabhakar Deshmukh.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:54 PM IST