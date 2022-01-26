Mumbai: Committee formed to look into concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test

A high power committee has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to the results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT ) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14-15 th January 2022.

The Committee will go into following issues raised by candidates and give recommendations :

1. Results of 1st Stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) and methodology used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT without affecting existing shortlisted candidates

2. Introduction of 2nd Stage CBT in CEN RRC 01/2019

The candidates can lodge their concerns and suggestions to the committee at following email id: ​rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in

All Chairpersons of RRBs have also been directed to receive the grievances of candidates through their existing channels, compile these grievances and send the same to Committee.

Candidates are given three weeks time upto 16.02.2022 to submit their concerns and committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by 04.03.2022.

In view of above the 2nd Stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) beginning w.e.f. 15th February 2022 and 1st Stage CBT of CEN RRC 01/2019 beginning w.e.f. 23rd February stands postponed.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 07:52 PM IST