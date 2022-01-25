Western Railway commissions new escalators & lifts at various stations

In a series to provide better amenities and facilities for its passengers, Western Railway has commissioned four new escalators and five new lifts at various stations of Mumbai Division. These new escalators and lifts have been put into public service recently. Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway is an ardent believer of “Rashtra Pratham Sarvada Pratham” one of the principles in the Tenets of Philosophy. Under the able guidance and visionary leadership of GM Kansal, passenger amenities as well as infrastructural development are given a major thrust, leading to various upgradation works which have been accomplished over Mumbai suburban section, making lives of Mumbaikars easy and comfortable.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, out of the four new escalators, two have been provided at East Circulating Area (North and South Landing) at Mumbai Central station, one escalator has been provided at Platform No. 4 connecting with middle FOB at Marine Lines station and another has been provided at Platform No. 1 connected with south FOB at Udhna station. These escalators have been commissioned in January, 2022. Additional 14 more escalators have been planned to be installed in this financial year. These have been constructed at an approx. cost of Rs.1 crore each. Two more escalators at Borivali and Jogeshwari stations of Mumbai Suburban section are expected to be commissioned by the end of January 2022.

In addition to the escalators for the convenience of passengers, five new lifts have also been commissioned at various Mumbai suburban stations. These lifts have been provided at Platform No. 1/2 connected with south FOB at Matunga Road station, two lifts at Platform No. 1 & 5 of Dadar station, one at Platform No. 1 on middle FOB at Kandivali station and one at Platform No. 4 on north FOB at Mira Road station. These have been installed at an approx. cost of Rs. 50 lakh each. Two more lifts at Kandivali and Goregaon stations of Mumbai Suburban section are expected to be commissioned by the end of January 2022. GM Kansal said that these amenities will prove beneficial to the passengers and will provide a safer, more convenient way to travel and help in faster dispersal of passengers.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:51 PM IST