 Mumbai: Commission Reprimands BMC Over Mumba-Devi Temple Parking Plot Blunder
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Commission Reprimands BMC Over Mumba-Devi Temple Parking Plot Blunder

Mumbai: Commission Reprimands BMC Over Mumba-Devi Temple Parking Plot Blunder

Panel demanded detailed roadmap to resolve ongoing issues and provide relief to the temple’s numerous devotees

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Mumba Devi Temple | Wikipedia

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has reprimanded the municipal commissioner of the BMC for initiating the construction of a parking space next to the Mumba-Devi temple, a site originally allotted for the temple’s development. The commission criticised the commissioner for reneging on his commitment and has requested a detailed roadmap to address several issues, providing respite to the numerous devotees visiting the temple.

The commission, presided over by Justice K K Tated and M A Sayeed, took suo motu cognisance of a newspaper article titled “Give Goddess Some Place,” which highlighted the temple’s inability to provide basic facilities like toilets, drinking water, and parking due to the BMC’s allocation of the space for a parking lot.

Read Also
Mumbai: Govt To Partner With BMC To Transform Mumba Devi Temple, Unveils Ambitious Development Plans
article-image

In response to the commission’s query, the BMC’s counsel stated that the plot (DP 2034 City Survey No. 6/1640 of Division Bhuleshwar) is reserved as a parking lot.

However, advocate Dharmesh Pandya, representing the temple, opposed this and argued that the commissioner had made a false statement before the commission.

However, advocate Dharmesh Pandya, representing the temple, opposed this, presenting a letter dated December 22, 2022, from the Assistant Engineer, which indicated the plot was reserved for a school and not a parking lot. The document showed that the school had been non-functional for the last 25 years, and efforts to transfer the plot to the temple premises had already been initiated.

“As per the records, the reports from the Urban Development Department show that since the plot was reserved for school, the request to transfer it to the temple premises is already placed before the education ministry,” reads the document.

Read Also
Mumbai: Govt To Partner With BMC To Transform Mumba Devi Temple, Unveils Ambitious Development Plans
article-image

After reviewing the evidence, the commission noted that despite state-level efforts to develop a religious structure around the Mumba-Devi temple, similar to those in Ujjain and Varanasi, the BMC had blatantly disobeyed the commission’s process. “The BMC ignored an order from Guardian Minister Shri Dipak Kesarkar to halt the parking tender process and prepare a detailed development plan,” the commission said.

The commission has asked the municipal commissioner to explain the alleged “false statement” made before the commission and to file an affidavit addressing the issue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

German Bakery Blast Case: HC Asks Prison Authorities To Consider Shifting Out Of Anda Cell

German Bakery Blast Case: HC Asks Prison Authorities To Consider Shifting Out Of Anda Cell

Origins Of Bene Israel: Israeli Author Launches Third Book On Mumbai

Origins Of Bene Israel: Israeli Author Launches Third Book On Mumbai

BMC Crack Down On Illegal Hawkers Continues, Officials Dismantles Illicitly Tapped Electrical...

BMC Crack Down On Illegal Hawkers Continues, Officials Dismantles Illicitly Tapped Electrical...

Mumbai: State Assembly Chairman Rahul Narwekar Seeks Govt Report On Displaced Powai's Jai Bhim Nagar...

Mumbai: State Assembly Chairman Rahul Narwekar Seeks Govt Report On Displaced Powai's Jai Bhim Nagar...

Mumbai: Commission Reprimands BMC Over Mumba-Devi Temple Parking Plot Blunder

Mumbai: Commission Reprimands BMC Over Mumba-Devi Temple Parking Plot Blunder