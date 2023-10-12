Mumbai: Govt To Partner With BMC To Transform Mumba Devi Temple, Unveils Ambitious Development Plans

Mumba Devi Temple | Wikipedia

State government, with the help of BMC, will develop the Mumba Devi temple like the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor, which is developed by the Union government at Varanasi. Guardian minister of the City, Deepak Kesarkar, has made a statement pertaining to this.

The current Mahayuti government wants to make Mumbai beautiful. Along with the improvement of Koliwadas, the government wants to develop the Mumbai Devi, Siddhivinayak and Mahalaxmi temples.

"The name of Mumbai was kept after the Mumbai Devi. But the premises around the temple are very congested. Many small shops and narrow lanes deface the temple area therefore, we have made a plan for the development of the temple. We have estimated Rs 200 crores for the development of the premises," Said Kesarkar.

Need for facilities at Mahalaxmi temple and Siddhivinayak temple

Kesarkar also said there is a need for facilities for the devotees who go to Mahalaxmi temple and Siddhivinayak temple.

"People have to stand under the scorching sun if they want to take the Darshan of Mahalaxmi. We are planning to construct a building where a queue can be laid. Siddhivinayak has this facility but the state government will provide more Rs 25 crores to extend the capacity of Siddhivinayak Mandir." Said Kesarkar

He further said that there is a BMC-made vehicle parking lot known as Akrtuti parking. We have given an underground connection from the parking directly to the Mahalaxmi temple. Therefore people will not have to cross the road or create traffic problems. The inauguration of the said Subway will be done on November 15.

Beautification

While emphasizing on beautification and amusement of Mumbaikar. Kesarkar said that the classical music programs will be held at Banganga where citizens can sit on the steps and can have a sip of Kulhad tea.

Kesarkar said all these programs are in the pipeline and his government is committed to it. He also took potshots at the previous MVA government and said they could have done it but they didn't.