Mumbai: Mumba Devi Temple to reopen from October 7; check full guidelines here

Famous Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai will reopen from October 7. The temple's trust has issued guidelines for devotees as the state is set to reopen places of worship from Navratri, which begins on October 7.

According to the guidelines issued by Temple Trust, devotees will have to register at the temple's website before entering the premises or on Temple Trust's mobile application. Devotees can register on the official website of the temple at https://mumbadevi.org.in.

"To avoid large gathering of devotee's temple Management on request of local police station has decided to give darshan only to those who will book the darshan slot on temple's website (www.mumbadevi.org.in) or temple's app. Whoever books the darshan slot will get one SMS for his/her confirmation for the booking, along with the SMS every visiting devotee must carry COVID-19 vaccination certificate with them," Mumba Devi Temple trust said in a statement.

Children below the age of 10, citizens above 65 years and pregnant women are requested to remain at home, the Temple Trust said.

The temple administration has informed that flowers, garlands and prasad will not be allowed inside the temple. The darshan timing will be between 7 am to 6 pm.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple will reopen from tomorrow (October 7) for the devotees.

While talking to news agency ANI, Adesh Bandekar, President of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust, said, "All the devotees will be allowed inside the temple only through pre-booking QR codes on Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust app," adding that only 250 devotees will be issued QR codes every hour for darshan.

He further said, "The devotees will have to follow COVID-appropriate behavior such as social distancing, wearing mask etc. The devotees will be allowed inside the temple only after checking temperature using the thermal scanner."

Bandekar said, "Registration of devotees on the app will begin on October 6 at 12 pm. Thereafter, every Thursday, the app will accept the registration for the ensuing week."

