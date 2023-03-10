e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Commission rejects complaint saying consumer issue not proved

Mumbai: Commission rejects complaint saying consumer issue not proved

The order was passed by the district consumer disputes redressal commission (Mumbai suburban) on a complaint by Bandra resident

Ashutosh M ShuklaUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Commission rejects complaint saying consumer issue not proved | representative pic

Mumbai: A district consumer commission rejected a complaint against the deputy district collector (encroachment) of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) stating that a social worker's demand for information cannot be treated as a consumer issue. The complainant had even filed a consumer complaint seeking compensation of Rs2.5 lakh when he didn't get the information he sought from them.

The order was passed by the district consumer disputes redressal commission (Mumbai suburban) on a complaint by Bandra resident Nadeem Khan. The social worker had sought information from MHADA under the Indian Evidence Act for public interest purposes.

Read Also
Indore: Failed to deliver parcel, Consumer Court slaps Rs 30K fine on AICTSL
article-image

The information sought was regarding a person against whom MHADA had issued notices and passed an order. For this, Khan attached a Rs100 postal order and asked for the information to be provided within seven days. MHADA replied saying they could not find the information he had sought. He then complained and sought an inspection for the same but didn't receive any response.

The commission observed that the MHADA office had clearly written to the complainant that information is not available and even returned the postal order money. It stated that since the money was returned and the person is a social worker who sought information for a public cause, he cannot be considered a consumer.

Further, the commission stated that Khan has also not explained how he fits into the definition of a “consumer” as per the Consumer Protection Rules, 2019. It added that if the body has not given a satisfactory reply, Khan can approach senior NHADA officers or the appropriate court while rejecting the complaint.

Read Also
Mumbai: Consumer court directs travel firm to refund for cancelled trip citing Covid
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Central Railway to operate Mega Block on 12th March

Mumbai: Central Railway to operate Mega Block on 12th March

Panvel: CIDCO and PMC exchange MoU of service charges and infrastructure facilities

Panvel: CIDCO and PMC exchange MoU of service charges and infrastructure facilities

Trail run of local trains on Uran line starts, operation likely to start by end of this month

Trail run of local trains on Uran line starts, operation likely to start by end of this month

MMRDA 2023-24 budget: 94% for roads, bridges, transport, infra

MMRDA 2023-24 budget: 94% for roads, bridges, transport, infra

20% women over 40 have osteopenia; one in four osteoporosis: Study

20% women over 40 have osteopenia; one in four osteoporosis: Study