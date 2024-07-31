 Mumbai: Comedian Urooj Dingankar Files FIR At Bandra Police Station Over Stalking & Obscene Messages
Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Urooj Dingankar has filed a complaint at Bandra police station against an unidentified individual for allegedly stalking her and sending an obscene message.

About The Incident

A resident of Pali Hill, Bandra (West), Dingankar got a request from ‘shawn_d_pillai’ on Instagram two years ago, which she did not accept, according to the FIR. ‘Shawn_d_pillai’ continued to contact her via email. She also received multiple emails from shawnpillai5@gmail. com, which she ignored.

article-image

On July 27, while at her parents’ house in Kharghar, Dingankar received an Amazon parcel, from the accused. At the same time, she received an email saying: “Urooju, I just want to hug you tightly and kiss you. It’s raining a lot and it’s cold too. I deserve warmth right”. Dinganker then filed a police complaint.

