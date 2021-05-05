Mumbai: Comedian Sunil Pal booked for defamation of frontline health workers

Stand up comedian Sunil Pal was booked by Andheri Police on Tuesday for alleged defamation and giving statements conducive to public mischief. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint letter filed by a doctor in connection to the derogatory comments made by the comedian in an entertainment channel against doctors working in COVID management and treatment.

A doctor, who is also the head of an Association of Medical Consultants, said in her complaint that Pal had made several derogatory comments about the frontline health workers, accusing them of being inhuman and form of evil, who allegedly mint money off of the COVID patients amid the pandemic and crisis that follows. Moreover, in the monologue shared by Pal, he also accused doctors of human trafficking under the garb of the COVID crisis.

The complainant said in her statement that in the video that went viral, Pal had said "They say doctors are a form of God, but 90 per cent of the doctors have taken an evil form, being fraud. Poor people are being scared off in the name of COVID all day, they are humiliated and harassed by saying there are no beds, no plasma, no medicine, no this, no that." The statement also read that Pal said, "People are forcefully taken by stating they are COVID positive upon checking and are admitted, billed subsequently resulting in the patient's death. Human body parts are also trafficked."