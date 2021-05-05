COVID-19 in Thane: With 2,190 new cases in district, tally rises to 4,77,177

Thane: With the addition of 2,190 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 4,77,177, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

Fifty-two more people also succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll in the district to 7,780, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.63 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 90,654, while the death toll has reached 1,621, another official said.