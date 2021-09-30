Mumbai: Colleges to reopen post Diwali

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Thursday said that colleges in the state will not reopen from November 1 as proposed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). However, they will restart only after Diwali, he said.

The decision will be taken in consultation with Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and the Task Force on COVID-19. Samant’s announcement comes ahead of reopening of schools for Standard 8 to 12 in urban and Standard 5 to 12 in rural areas.

“We plan to restart colleges with due care so as not to increase the incidences of Corona. The academic year starts from November 1. However, in the past, it was misunderstood that colleges would start from this date onwards. UGC and AICTE say colleges should start from November 1. However, since we have Diwali at that time it will not be possible for us to restart the colleges,’’ Samant said.

Samant referred to the incessant rains and floods in Marathwada and other parts of Maharashtra because of which many students could not appear for the CET examinations.

“The CET will now be held on October 9 and 10 so that the students are not harmed. Colleges cannot start without CET results. A meeting of the Vice-Chancellors of non-agricultural universities was held. The decision on reopening of colleges will be taken in consultation with the Chief Minister and the Task Force on COVID 19,” he noted.

He said the parents’ consent will not be needed after colleges are reopened and it will not be mandatory for students to physically attend the classes either. “There is still fear in the minds of students and parents about the Coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, after considering all the factors a final decision will be taken,” he added.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:35 PM IST