Mumbai: Colaba, Mulund receive contaminated water; visuals surface

Representative Photo

Residents from several parts of Colaba and Mulund have been receiving contaminated water for quite some time now.

In Colaba, the problem has persisted for a week while in Mulund, residents have been receiving polluted water for over a month.

Residents switch to bottled water

As per media reports, more than 15,000 households in Mulund West have been getting muddy water from the last two weeks.

Similarly in Colaba also, around 30 to 35 buildings have been affected.

Residents from both the areas have been using bottled water as an alternative.

Illegal borewell in Thane

The BMC supplies 3,850 ML of water daily to the city from seven lakes. Water to a major part of the city is supplied through the water treatment plant at the Bhandup complex, which runs through a water tunnel underground passing through Thane.

According to the civic body's note, an illegal borewell dug in Thane has damaged the tunnel. To ensure that water from its source in Gundavali reaches the WTP, the civic body is using the pipeline that previously supplied filtered water to Mulund, as a stopgap. As a result, unfiltered water is now reaching households .

The civic body recently finished the work of a major connection of a 4000 mm pipeline to the Bhandup water treatment plant.

The filtration plant which has the capacity to process 1,910 million litres (ML) of water daily was shut for over a day due to the same. The work started on Monday morning and was expected to be completed in 24 hours, but was delayed for eight hours due to technical hurdles.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)