 Mumbai Coastal Road's Southbound Section Connecting To Bandra-Worli Sea Link To Be Inaugurated Today By CM Shinde
The section of the southbound of the Mumbai Coastal Road will be inaugurated today (Thursday) at 2 pm by CM Eknath Shinde. The crucial section connects to the Bandra-Worli sea link and will provide motorists a signal-free rise from Marine drive to Bandra.

Devashri Bhujbal | Thursday, September 12, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Coastal Road's Bowstring Arch Bridge which will connect to Bandra-Worli Sea Link | FPJ File Image

Mumbai Coastal Road's southbound arm, the 'bowstring arch' bridge connecting to the Bandra-Worli sea link is set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday. The inauguration will be done at 2 pm at Bindu Mandhav Thackeray chowk in Worli, said the Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC).

The road will be thrown open to the public after the inauguration event, however, the BMC has not informed the exact time the section will be opened for traffic movement. Once the section is open for motorists, it will provide a signal-free ride from Marine drive to Bandra via the sea link.

article-image

Last Part Likely To Be Completed By December

Only one of the two arch bridges connecting Coastal Road to Bandra-Worli sea link will be inaugurated and the other connected-the last section of the southbound arm of the Coastal Road is expected to be completed by end of the year.

Coastal Road is an ambitious project of BMC. The southbound arm between Worli and Marine Lines was opened for public on March 11 this year and northbound from Marine Lines to Worli was opened on June 10.

article-image

Citizens Voice Concerns

Over the past week, several motorists voiced their concerns after photos and videos showing filled potholes began circulating on social media questioning the quality of construction. The work was carried during the heavy rainfall which concerned the citizens, specially seeing the uneven patches on the Coastal Road.

The BMC on Monday responded to the viral photos and videos assuring citizens that the road is structurally sound and safe for traffic.

