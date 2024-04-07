Mumbai Coastal Road Project To Get 400 Mtr-Long Underpass For South-Bound Vehicles | Screengrab of BMC video of Coastal Road

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as part of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) or Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road, is forging ahead with the construction of a crucial vehicular underpass. This infrastructure development aims to streamline southbound traffic flow, particularly for commuters travelling from Prabhadevi or Worli towards Nariman Point.

Details On The Underpass

Spanning an impressive 400 meters, the underpass will stretch from the Worli Seaface to the Worli interchange of the coastal road. It is specifically designated for southbound vehicles, which will be the second underground road within the MCRP framework, along with the existing 2-km-long undersea tunnels between Marine Drive and Priyadarshini Park (PDP).

Details On Entry & Exit Points

The entry point of the underpass will be positioned near the JK Kapur Chowk in Worli, while the exit point will lead to the vehicular interchange at Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk near the Worli seaface. This strategic placement will further seamlessly integrate the underpass into the existing road network, facilitating smooth transitions for motorists.

Construction is currently underway, with civic officials targeting operational readiness by October this year. Once operational, the underpass will provide a direct route for vehicles travelling from Prabhadevi or Worli, connecting them to the coastal road via the JK Kapur Chowk entry point, an official told the Indian Express. This streamlined route will reduce travel time and enhance overall commuting efficiency.

Benefits Of Underpass For Mumbaikars

Presently, the coastal road is partially operational for southbound traffic during between 8 am and 8 pm on weekdays. However, the completion of the underpass is a crucial step towards the full operationalisation of the MCRP's second phase by May 2024.

One of the key advantages of the underpass will be its accessibility for vehicles descending from the Sewri-Worli connector, providing direct access to the western suburbs or the southern tip of Mumbai via the coastal road.

Construction Method & Project Overview

The underpass is being constructed using the conventional Austrian tunneling method, ensuring structural integrity and efficiency. Running below the Khan Abdu Gaffar Khan Road, parallel to the Worli Seaface, the underpass forms an integral component of the Rs 13,000 crore Coastal Road project. Upon completion, the coastal road will span 10.58 kilometres and will have three vehicular interchanges, further enhancing connectivity and mobility for Mumbai's residents and commuters.