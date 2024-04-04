 Mumbai: First Accident Occurs Inside Coastal Road Tunnel Days After Inauguration; Video Surfaces
Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Screenshot of the video showing car met with an accident in Mumbai's Coastal Road Tunnel | Dharmesh Thakkar

Mumbai's coastal road tunnel witnessed its first accident on Thursday (April 4). After the accident, a small traffic jam was seen inside the Coastal Road tunnel.

Visuals of the car that met with the accident was accessed by the Free Press Journal.

The video shows a black Toyota Corolla Altis car gone haywire and the front side of the car damaged due to the impact.

A commuter said that the jam was also caused because the damaged car was being carried to the opposite direction rather than the exit route.

Video of the accident below

The coastal road was inaugurated three weeks back. The coastal road is seen as an important landmark in terms of infrastructure development in Mumbai.

