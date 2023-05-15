Mumbai Coastal Road Project to be part of G20 talks says Ministry of Home Affairs

Mumbai Coastal Road Project | Screengrab of BMC video of Coastal Road

Mumbai: The Coastal Road, one of the most significant upcoming infrastructure projects of Mumbai, will be a part of deliberations in the upcoming G-20 2nd Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) meet in the city from May 23-25, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Sunday.

The BMC will highlight the disaster management measures taken for this project in front of the DRRWG delegates, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the DRRWG’s five key priorities are early warning, resilient infrastructure, national response, building back better and nature-based solutions.

Last year in July, the BMC confirmed the progress of its highly ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project (South) and said 58% of the total work has been completed.

About the developments in the Coastal Road Project

A total of 107 hectares out of the total 111 hectares of reclamation have been completed, constituting 97% of the project, the BMC said.

The entire project is targeted to be completed by November 2023. Earlier, the BMC in its budget 2022-23 allocated Rs3,200 crore for it.

As per BMC data, the project got the highest share of budget allocation for 2022-23 at 17%, followed by health at 15%, traffic and road at 12%, bridges at 9%, storm water drains at 8% and the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road at 7%.