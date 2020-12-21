Mumbai Coastal Road Project: 17% work completed, to be opened in July 2023 - Here is how it will look on completion

Litigations

Started in October 2018, the coastal road project was earlier targeted to be completed by 2022, but it got delayed due to the litigations. The project work was stopped after the Bombay High Court in July 2019 quashed the Coastal Road Zone (CRZ) clearances granted to the project.

The had petitioners claimed that the BMC and state authorities had not conducted any public hearing or consultations with the fisherfolk from the city before planning and approving the project.

They claimed the road, once constructed, will take away their livelihood.

The reclamation of land for the road, which will run along Mumbai's west coast, will impact the livelihood of countless fishermen in areas like Worli, Khar Danda, Chimbai and several other places between Marine Drive and Kandivali, according to the petition.

The work restarted after the Supreme Court in December last year stayed the HC's order.