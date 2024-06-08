Mumbai: Coastal Road Phase 2 To Be Inaugurated On June 10; Check Details |

Mumbai: Much to the relief of Mumbaikars , the second phase of the Mumbai Coastal road will be inaugurated on Monday, following which the north-bound carriageway from Marine Drive upto Haji Ali will be opened to traffic from June 11. Meanwhile, the work on connecting the coastal road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) will be completed by October 2024.

The south-bound carriageway of the ambitious coastal road project between Worli and Marine Drive was opened for traffic on March 12. However, the delay in opening the second phase of road that was expected to happen on May 31, drew criticism from opposition parties. After Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray took to social media criticising the delay in opening of the road, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced the opening of the northbound carriageway on June 10.

Bhushan Gagrani, municipal commissioner said, "The opening of the second phase will be announced on Monday and the road will be open for traffic from Tuesday from 7 am to 11 pm." Currently, the road will be open for 16 hours, since the work on connecting the coastal road with BWSL is still underway, said the sources. The newly- constructed road was also under controversy after complaints of leakage in the south-bound tunnel in the last week of May. Shinde himself visited the site and inspected the leakage on May 28.

"After carrying out injection grouting through joint expansion, the seepage has been sealed. The main structure is absolutely safe, and the upcoming rains should not be a concern for the leakage to continue," said a senior civic official.

The Coastal 10.58 km coastal road is being built by BMC from Princess Street Flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli-end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The road has eased traffic between south Mumbai and the western suburbs by cutting travel time by 70% and fuel consumption by 34%.

It comprises 4+4 lanes, a bridge on stilts, an elevated road, and twin tunnels. Interchanges at Amarsons Garden, Haji Ali, and Worli Seaface. The BMC has spent Rs. 13,984 crore on the project.