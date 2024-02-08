Mumbai: BMC To Appoint Project Management Consultant For Coastal Road Phase 2 & Goregaon-Mulund Link Road

BMC headquarters | File photo

The BMC will be appointing a project management consultant (PMC) for the twin tunnels in Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) Phase 2 and twin tunnels (including box tunnel) for the Goregaon-Mulund link road project (GMLR). The PMCs will supervise overall progress along with finalizing of contract design.

The BMC has finalised four contractors for its ambitious MCRP Phase 2 in December 2023. The road of 18.47 km will connect Versova to Dahisar along with a 4.46 km connector to GMLR. The Versova-Dahisar link road (DVLR) will have double elevated roads, a road on stilts, a cable-stayed bridge, and an underground tunnel below Malad and Kandivali through the Mangrove creeks. It will provide connectivity with the GMLR project which aims to connect the Western and Eastern Express Highways.

The work of DVLR is divided into six packages including twin tunnels of 3.66 km each in packages C and D. A north and south-bound carriageway will be created between Mindspace and Charkop (Kandivali). Megha Engineering pvt ltd has been awarded a contract for the work. The estimated cost of the work is around Rs. 5,821 crores. "The PMCs will supervise overall work progress along with finalizing of contract design. They would be responsible for review of designs, drawings with respect to the actual site conditions and for suggesting modifications if required," said a civic official.

The BMC is also constructing a twin underground tunnel from Film City in Goregaon in the western suburbs to Khindipada in Mulund in the eastern suburbs. A-1.65-km-long and 6-meter-deep box tunnel will work as an approach road to the 4.75-km six-lane tunnel, which will start from Film City and end at Khindipada. The PMC will supervise the work of these twin tunnels.