Mumbai: Co-op Housing societies register online to avail delivery of grocery& veggies – step-by-step process

Here are steps to be followed:

Step 1: The co-operative housing societies can visit this website www.mahamcdc.com and create the housing society code. Once the code is generated, the respective housing society can login on the link http://bit.ly/2WVY6pg and register their society.

Step 2: After successful registration please follow the conditions for ordering the grocery and vegetables online.

Once you place the minimum order quantities, you will get the goods delivered as per their criteria, which is vegetables in 24 hours and foodgrains in 48 to 72 hours.

According to the government officials, the initiative has been introduced to make social distancing successful and encourage people to stay in home.

Abhishek Ghosalkar, former Shiv Sena corporator and director of Mumbai Bank welcomed the initiative. He said, "It is the most suitable way to avoid gathering in markets and shops in such alarming situation. As even after warning citizens repeatedly, they are found buying vegetables and other grocery items."

In Mumbai, there are about 22,000 private co-operative housing societies and adding the government residential colonies the number goes up to 40,000. According to officials, around 6,000 co-operative housing societies have already registered and availing this service. Moreover, if any housing society is unable to generate code, they can call on these three helpline numbers issued by the department 904515537, 9225563987, 8483881018.